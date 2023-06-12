Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 12th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 12th June 2023

On the occasion of 2023 Democracy Day, President Bola Tinubu is set to address the nation on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 7 am.

This marks the first official nationwide broadcast to Nigerians since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

In a statement released on Sunday, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Director of Information at the State House, called on television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets to connect to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the live broadcast.

In a related report, the Federal Government announced on Friday that the 2023 June 12 Democracy Day celebration would be relatively subdued.

This news was delivered during a press conference by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

He explained that the understated celebration is a result of the recently held presidential inauguration on May 29, which saw grand festivities.

The SGF further explained that Democracy Day has been moved from its original date, May 29, to June 12, to honour those who’ve fought for democracy in Nigeria since 1999.

Due to the grandeur of the recent inauguration, Akume stated that the 2023 June 12 Democracy Day will be marked by two primary activities: the press conference and the presidential broadcast on Monday at 7 am.

Hon Aliyu Betera and Yusuf Gadgi have stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsed candidate for the House of Representatives speakership seat, Tajudeen Abbas.

Naija News reports that the duo decided to step down after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Others at the meeting include Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, amongst others.

The ruling party had nominated Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly respectively.

Speaking after the meeting, Shettima commended the duo for stepping down for Abbas, adding that President Tinubu was “quite touched” by their gestures.

The immediate past Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has accused the House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, of asking him for five percent of Nigeria Air shares.

Naija News reports that Sirika made the bribery allegations during an appearance on Arise TV on Sunday.

Recall that Nnolim Nnaji described the setting up of Nigeria Air as fraud.

The former Minister, who dismissed allegations of fraud in the establishment of Nigeria Air, accused Nnaji of asking for five percent for him and ‘his people.’

He stated that he rejected Nnaji’s request, asking the House of Representatives member to approach the airline’s owners if he wanted a share.

A former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana has expressed disappointment with the conduct and outcome of the 2023 general election in Nigeria which produced President Bola Tinubu.

Gana in a chat with newsmen, submitted that Nigerians were not given the leaders of their choice and to him, it is a major disappointment in the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He added that though technology has been introduced into the electoral process in Nigeria, INEC has not been fair to Nigerians because it has not respected the introduction of technology.

The former Minister warned that the country has a long way to go if the ugly development is allowed to continue but expressed optimism that the next election would be better.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 polls, Peter Obi has joined Nigerians to celebrate Democracy Day.

Naija News reports that Nigeria will celebrate Democracy Day tomorrow, June 12, in commemoration of the annulled presidential election won by Chief MKO Abiola.

In a Democracy Day message to Nigerians on Sunday, Peter Obi stated that the nation’s democracy is deeply troubled while Nigeria’s destiny remains uncertain and precarious.

According to the former Anambra State governor, Nigerians should use the commemoration of June 12 as an occasion to return to the true virtues of a truly democratic nation.

A senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has said that the Department of State Services (DSS) should transfer Godwin Emefiele to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for deeper investigation.

Emefiele, recently suspended by President Bola Tinubu, has been under the DSS’s radar for possible terrorism financing since 2022.

Despite earlier attempts to obtain an arrest warrant, a federal high court denied the application for lack of evidence.

Consequently, a court in the Federal Capital Territory issued an order protecting Emefiele from arrest by the DSS.

In a statement released Sunday, Falana advised the DSS against the risk of “bungling” the case due to legal technicalities.

The senior advocate pointed out that the DSS does not possess the authority to investigate and prosecute Emefiele for accusations of money laundering and other financial crimes.

Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika clarified that the unveiling of Nigeria Air was initiated by the national carrier’s shareholders, not by the federal government.

Sirika offered this clarification during his appearance on Arise TV on Sunday.

In a bid to clarify the circumstances around the unveiling, Sirika emphasized, “It is their own marketing strategy as equity partners that they came to do this unveiling on a special allowance which is called chartered flight. Chartered does not mean they paid for it. If there is anybody that paid for it, it would have been the Ethiopian Airline. No penny is paid,” he said.

The former minister when asked to state how much was spent for the trip said no dime was spent on the exercise.

Sirika said the unveiling with the ET-registered aircraft was a marketing strategy adopted by the shareholders of the airline and not his decision, adding he was only invited to partake in the unveiling, which was held at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He also said only N5bn was budgeted for the national carrier since 2016 when the project started.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will on Monday, lead a procession to the grave site of the late Chief MKO Abiola who is the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu will join leaders of pro-democracy groups and Civil Society Organisations to celebrate the acclaimed freest and fairest poll in the political history of Nigeria.

The event is part of activities marking the celebration of the 2023 democracy day in Nigeria, Naija News reports.

The Lagos State Governor will deliver a Keynote Speech at the 30th Anniversary of June 12, organized by Alliance For Yoruba Democratically Movements, themed: “30 Years After June 12: Tactics and Strategy for Sustainable Democracy in the Future Years.”

The Governor will also take part in a procession to the residence of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, to lay a wreath at the grave of the deceased.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sent Nigerians a message as the country celebrates Democracy Day tomorrow June 12th.

In a message he personally signed and sent to Naija News on Sunday, Atiku urged Nigerians to reflect as a people and a country on our journey to becoming a democratic society.

He stated that Nigerians who were around during the dark days of military dictatorships must appreciate the successes that have been achieved in making democracy the norm of politics in Nigeria.

Retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, a former Military President, has asked Nigerian leaders to explore the gains of the June 12, 1993, Presidential Election for good democracy in te country.

Naija News, reports that the former Nigerian leader through his Media Aide, Kassim Afegbua, said that although Nigeria’s democracy had recorded some growth, there were still many grounds to be covered.

He admonished Nigerian politicians to work towards a better democracy for the country to make it better.

Recall that the Supreme Military Council under the leadership of Babangida annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election adjudged to be the freest and fairest in the country.

