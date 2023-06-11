2023 Democracy Day: Sanwo-Olu To Lead Procession To MKO Abiola’s Grave

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will on Monday, lead a procession to the grave site of the late Chief MKO Abiola who is the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu will join leaders of pro-democracy groups and Civil Society Organisations to celebrate the acclaimed freest and fairest poll in the political history of Nigeria.

The event is part of activities marking the celebration of the 2023 democracy day in Nigeria, Naija News reports.

The Lagos State Governor will deliver a Keynote Speech at the 30th Anniversary of June 12, organized by Alliance For Yoruba Democratically Movements, themed: “30 Years After June 12: Tactics and Strategy for Sustainable Democracy in the Future Years.”

The Governor will also take part in a procession to the residence of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, to lay a wreath at the grave of the deceased.

Buhari Did Not Give Benefit To Abiola Family Despite GCFR Recognition – Jamiu

One of the children of Late MKO Abiola, Jamiu has revealed how ex-president Muhammadu Buhari failed to give the family benefits despite recognizing their father as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Naija News recalls that Buhari recognized Abiola as GCFR in 2018 and moved Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12.

The decision was taken by Buhari after recognizing that Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was annulled by the military.

Jamiu in an interview with Vanguard almost 30 years after the death of his father noted that no benefit followed Buhari’s declaration.