Nigeria Air: How House Aviation Committee Chair Asked For 5% Bribe – Hadi Sirika Exposes Hon. Nnaji

The immediate past Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has accused the House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, of asking him for five percent of Nigeria Air shares.

Naija News reports that Sirika made the bribery allegations during an appearance on Arise TV on Sunday.

Recall that Nnolim Nnaji described the setting up of Nigeria Air as fraud.

The former Minister, who dismissed allegations of fraud in the establishment of Nigeria Air, accused Nnaji of asking for five percent for him and ‘his people.’

He stated that he rejected Nnaji’s request, asking the House of Representatives member to approach the airline’s owners if he wanted a share.

Sirika said: “He (Nnaji) asked me to please give him five percent of the Airline. What I told him in private is that five percent belongs to the owners. And they would be willing to give him if he offers the money.

“I am very sure they would have five percent for him and his people. So he should approach them to get the five percent that he needed.”

Asked by the Anchor, Ruben Abati, if Nnaji and his colleagues in the Aviation Committee asked to be bribed before they could support the Nigeria Air project, Sirika replied: “Hon. Nnaji didn’t say other members. He said he and his people. His people be his family, could members, leadership. I didn’t know what he meant. I said he should relax and approach the owners.”

He stated that Nigeria Air is an Executive project, and Nnaji can not be part of it. The former Minister added that Nnaji has been overseeing Aviation for four years, wondering if he just realises that there is fraud in the airline.