IBB Sends Message To Nigerian Leaders Ahead Of June 12

Retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, a former Military President, has asked Nigerian leaders to explore the gains of the June 12, 1993, Presidential Election for good democracy in te country.

Naija News, reports that the former Nigerian leader through his Media Aide, Kassim Afegbua, said that although Nigeria’s democracy had recorded some growth, there were still many grounds to be covered.

He admonished Nigerian politicians to work towards a better democracy for the country to make it better.

Recall that the Supreme Military Council under the leadership of Babangida annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election adjudged to be the freest and fairest in the country.

He submitted that “The gains of June 12, 1993, presidential election have not been exploited by political leaders in succeeding elections in Nigeria.

“It was adjudged the freest and fairest election in Nigeria, yet politicians have blatantly ignored that beauty; the beauty of credible elections.

“Remember, it was an election Nigerians came out en mass to choose their leaders, irrespective of their cultural/traditional and religious affiliations.

“There is thuggery in politics in Nigeria, too many litigations in Nigeria, too many issues that transparent elections ought to have addressed.“June 12 should naturally encourage more voters to endorse democracy and election, but the number of turnouts during our election is gradually declining.

“Right now there is voter apathy, that’s the more reason why something must be done to ensure mass participation in election.

“Nigeria’s democracy is getting more and more older. Democracy has come to stay but despite the imperfections, we can still get our arts together to correct some of the issues and continue on that trajectory.

“It is a learning curve and a work in progress. Our leaders must continue to invest their time, energy and resources to deepen democracy and sustain democratic ideals.”