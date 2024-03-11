President Tinubu Visits IBB In Minna (Photo)

President Bola Tinubu on Monday visited former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) in Minna.

The President visited Babangida in the company of his host, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Tinubu was in Niger to inaugurate some projects executed by the Bago administration.

See the photo of the visit.

Food Crisis: Reopen All Closed Borders – Gov Yusuf Begs Tinubu

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has urged President Bola Tinubu to promptly consider reopening the country’s borders for the importation of food items to alleviate the suffering of Nigerian citizens.

The governor decried the severe hunger and starvation prevalent in the nation due to the significant increase in the prices of essential goods.

In a statement issued through his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf maintained that an additional prompt action to ensure the availability and affordability of food for the large population is for the Federal Government to contemplate reopening the borders and permit unrestricted importation of commodities.

Naija News reports that the governor’s appeal was made following a meeting with the Controller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, at the Government House in Kano.