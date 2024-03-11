Food Crisis: Reopen All Closed Borders – Gov Yusuf Begs Tinubu

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has urged President Bola Tinubu to promptly consider reopening the country’s borders for the importation of food items to alleviate the suffering of Nigerian citizens.

The governor decried the severe hunger and starvation prevalent in the nation due to the significant increase in the prices of essential goods.

In a statement issued through his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf maintained that an additional prompt action to ensure the availability and affordability of food for the large population is for the Federal Government to contemplate reopening the borders and permit unrestricted importation of commodities.

Naija News reports that the governor’s appeal was made following a meeting with the Controller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, at the Government House in Kano.

“We wish to appreciate the President’s intervention on the ongoing national food initiative which he considers Kano as the host for the initiative to be launched believing that the programme will cushion the effects of food scarcity if implemented,” he said.

Governor Yusuf emphasized the challenges that the people are currently facing, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, and highlighted the importance of opening the borders to alleviate their suffering.

In addition, he expressed his satisfaction with the Customs’ efforts to distribute food items to the residents of Kano, acknowledging the widespread hardship and hunger that many are experiencing.

Governor Yusuf urged the agency to ensure that this act of kindness reaches those who are most affected.

The Kano State governor assured the Service of his steadfast support in all areas, particularly those that would bring about positive results for Kano and Nigeria as a whole.

Responding, Adeniyi emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Kano community in his speech, highlighting the Service’s increased dedication to cooperation and mutual comprehension.

He promised to enforce strategies focused on improving operational procedures and promoting interaction with stakeholders.

During his visit to Kano for discussions with different stakeholders, CG Adeniyi additionally mentioned that the Service had put in place thorough plans to tackle the existing issues of food shortage and difficulties in Kano by providing necessary food supplies to the residents of the state.