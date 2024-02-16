Ibrahim Babangida Reacts To Allegation Of Warning President Tinubu About A Possible Military Coup In Nigeria

Former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has denounced a report quoting him to have issued a warning about a possible military takeover in Nigeria.

The report had claimed Babangida warned President Bola Tinubu about a potential military coup in the country and urged the incumbent leader to be careful.

The alleged warning had gained traction after a video of a radio station, VOP, in which it suggested that IBB had issued a warning to Tinubu about a possible military takeover in Nigeria, went viral.

However, the media consultant to Babangida, Deyemi Saka, in a statement made available to Naija News on Thursday, debunked any such message originated from the former military leader.

He described the VOP report as baseless and the result of unfounded speculations by certain individuals with malicious intent.

According to him, should there be such concerns, Babangida would have used proper communication channels to convey his thoughts to President Tinubu rather than resort to social media.

Saka, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the allegation in its entirety.

He said: “I wish to address the circulating reports originating from VoP Radio Station, suggesting that former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida GCFR has issued a warning about a potential military takeover should President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not exercise caution. I would like to clarify to the general public that these reports are baseless and the result of unfounded speculations by certain individuals with malicious intent.

“General Babangida has always been a staunch advocate for democracy, both during his tenure and since leaving office. He firmly believes that democracy is the superior form of governance, and that electoral processes are the legitimate means for changing a government or expressing dissatisfaction or support.

“Should General Babangida have any concerns regarding the nation’s affairs, he would utilize his rightful place in the Council of State to voice them, rather than resorting to social media or public gatherings.

“I urge the responsible regulatory authorities to thoroughly investigate and take necessary action against VoP Radio Station and any media outlet engaging in such reckless dissemination of misinformation, which poses a threat to our national security and stability.

“I reiterate my call for the public to dismiss these unfounded reports.”