Tinubu: INEC Did Not Give Nigerians Leaders Of Their Choice – Jerry Gana

A former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana has expressed disappointment with the conduct and outcome of the 2023 general election in Nigeria which produced President Bola Tinubu.

Gana in a chat with newsmen, submitted that Nigerians were not given the leaders of their choice and to him, it is a major disappointment in the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He added that though technology has been introduced into the electoral process in Nigeria, INEC has not been fair to Nigerians because it has not respected the introduction of technology.

The former Minister warned that the country has a long way to go if the ugly development is allowed to continue but expressed optimism that the next election would be better.

“Recently, INEC has not been fair to Nigerians in conducting national elections,” he said.

“Therefore, we have a long way to go in our democracy if we allow this ugly development to continue.

“It is true that we have introduced a lot of modern technology to improve our electoral system but these technologies are not being respected today by INEC.

“To me, it is a major disappointment that INEC was not fair enough to give us the leaders of our choice.

“‘After going through the current democratic process, it is my hope that the next one will be better.”

It Should Not Have Happened

Speaking further, Gana submitted that the annulment of the 1993 presidential election is a tragic mistake that should not have happened.

He added that some powerful forces pushed the former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida to annul the election but going forward, Nigeria must stay with democracy.

“It was a tragic mistake, it should not have happened but since it happened may God help us to get out of it.

“Therefore, we must stay with democracy in order to better Nigeria because it delivers freedom, human rights and a good number of other things,” he said.