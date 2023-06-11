Democracy Day: Tinubu To Address Nigerians On Monday

On the occasion of 2023 Democracy Day, President Bola Tinubu is set to address the nation on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 7 am.

This marks the first official nationwide broadcast to Nigerians since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

In a statement released on Sunday, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Director of Information at the State House, called on television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets to connect to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the live broadcast.

In a related report, the Federal Government announced on Friday that the 2023 June 12 Democracy Day celebration would be relatively subdued.

This news was delivered during a press conference by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

He explained that the understated celebration is a result of the recently held presidential inauguration on May 29, which saw grand festivities.

The SGF further explained that Democracy Day has been moved from its original date, May 29, to June 12, to honour those who’ve fought for democracy in Nigeria since 1999.

Due to the grandeur of the recent inauguration, Akume stated that the 2023 June 12 Democracy Day will be marked by two primary activities: the press conference and the presidential broadcast on Monday at 7 am.

To commemorate this year’s anniversary, the SGF stressed the importance of reflecting on the nation’s progress, the benefits of democracy, and areas needing improvement.