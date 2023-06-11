10th NASS: Two Top Speakership Aspirants Step Down For APC Anointed Candidate [Video]

Hon Aliyu Betera and Yusuf Gadgi have stepped down for All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsed candidate for House of Representatives speakership seat, Tajudeen Abbas.

Naija News reports that the duo decided to step down after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Others at the meeting include Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, amongst others.

The ruling party had nominated Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly respectively.

Speaking after the meeting, Shettima commended the duo for stepping down for Abbas, adding that President Tinubu was “quite touched” by their gestures.

“They have accepted to step down and accept the candidature of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for the speaker of the house of representatives,” he said.

“The president was quite touched by their gestures because what binds us together is superior to whatever that divides us.

“We are one big APC family and together we shall cross the Rubicon on Tuesday.”