Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 11th June, 2023

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of the embattled suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that his arrest is coming moments after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced his suspension.

The DSS had initially denied arresting the controversial apex bank boss.

But in a fresh statement by the secret police Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, the suspended CBN boss has been arrested.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) sitting in Abuja has rejected an application filed by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, seeking permission to interrogate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the technology it deployed for the conduct of the February 25th general elections.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi had, in the application, prayed the tribunal to compel INEC to answer 12 key questions he listed on an interrogatory he filed on May 22.

The former Anambra State governor wants INEC to, among other things, tell the court the date it conducted the functionality test on the purported improved technological system it deployed for the elections, as well as the names and details of those that conducted the test.

He equally urged the court to compel INEC to supply its answers to some questions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to move into his official residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja this weekend or next week, twelve days after his assumption of office.

Almost two weeks after he took the oath of office, the President has not moved into the Aso Rock official residence following the maintenance work going on.

Recall that the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari vacated the main residence for the Glass House about three weeks before the inauguration of his successor on May 29.

Naija News gathered that the official residence was being coated with white paint, while some of its sections were being cleaned and fumigated.

However, the renovation, which largely entailed finishing, fittings, and the change of some security apparatuses, did not include the provision of new sets of furniture.

The President Bola Tinubu-led administration has slammed a ban on the operations of Binance Nigeria Limited.

Naija News reports that the ban was disclosed in a circular by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission).

The Commission, in the circular sighted by Naija News, stated that Binance Nigeria Limited is neither registered nor regulated, and its operations in Nigeria are, therefore illegal.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied media reports the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is in its custody.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu on Friday ordered the immediate suspension of Emefiele and directed him to hand over his responsibilities to the Deputy Governor in charge of the Operations Directorate, Folashodun Shonubi.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey announced the development in a statement made available to reporters.

However, following Emefiele’s suspension, several reports emerged that he was arrested by operatives of the secret police over allegations of terrorism financing, and money laundering.

The Ninth Senate, on Saturday, held its last sitting and its valedictory session in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the ninth Senate is scheduled to wind up activities on Sunday, June 11, 2023, having been inaugurated on June 12, 2019.

The valedictory session was earlier fixed for Thursday but was postponed till Saturday because of a meeting President Bola Tinubu had with the National Assembly members-elect.

Present at the ceremony, which started at about 11 a.m., included Vice President Kashim Shettima and the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, who are both members of the Ninth Senate.

Others at the event included the Kano State Governor, Uba Sani, and the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, amongst others.

Former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Saturday burst into tears during the Valedictory session of the 9th Nigeria Senate.

Naija News reports that the 9th Senate held a Valedictory session where the Senators had the opportunity to speak their minds on their stay in the Upper Legislative Chamber.

Speaking at the session, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said that the session was a special one against the backdrop that it would be used by the Senators to make remarks on the journey that started on 11th June 2019 and ended today.

The motion to begin the process was moved by the leader of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, APC, Sokoto East to start the valedictory session to mark the end of the 9th Senate, the motion was seconded by the Minority leader, Senator Philip Aduda, PDP, FCT.

Leading the presentation, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central, urged the returning Senators to support the incoming leaders of the Senate to achieve good governance

Sources have disclosed that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, will not be prosecuted following his arrest by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Naija News reports that this comes amidst the controversies trailing the arrest, detention, and whereabouts of Emefiele after his suspension on Friday evening.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele over an ongoing investigation of his office and was subsequently arrested by the DSS.

The DSS in a tweet on Saturday denied detaining him, which has raised eyebrows about his whereabouts.

However, security and government sources in an interview with The Whistler said the CBN governor was arrested at 2 am on Saturday from his residence contrary to earlier reports that he was arrested on Friday.

The former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said his successor, Abdullahi Ganduje, cannot even look at his face if they encountered each other at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Kwankwaso, who is the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was reacting to a statement by Ganduje that he would have slapped him if they met at the State House.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Saturday morning, Kwankwaso said Ganduje was confused to have said that because he is one of his political boys.

Speaking further, the NNPP chieftain said he met with President Bola Tinubu for about two hours over the land deals and other infractions of the Ganduje administration in the state.

Elected members of the 10th House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-West zone, are pushing for the position of Minority Leader.

The South-West PDP caucus decided to ask the party’s national leadership to help them get the position during a meeting held on Friday in Abuja over the partition of leadership positions in the minority caucus.

Reports claimed that the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, who are the two PDP governors from South-West and the 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, consented to a letter written to the national leadership of the party asking for the minority leadership position to be zoned to the South-West.

Others who reportedly consented to the letter reportedly include the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.

The letter has the signature of all the 15 PDP members-elect from Oyo, Osun, and Ondo states and was addressed to the PDP’s acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Ililya Damagum.

