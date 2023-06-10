‘They Wanted To Kill Me’ – Orji Uzor Kalu Bursts Into Tears At Senate’s Valedictory Session [Video]

Former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Saturday burst into tears during the Valedictory session of the 9th Nigeria Senate.

Naija News reports that the 9th Senate held a Valedictory session where the Senators had the opportunity to speak their minds on their stay in the Upper Legislative Chamber.

Speaking at the session, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said that the session was a special one against the backdrop that it would be used by the Senators to make remarks on the journey that started on 11th June 2019 and ended today.

The motion to begin the process was moved by the leader of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, APC, Sokoto East to start the valedictory session to mark the end of the 9th Senate, the motion was seconded by the Minority leader, Senator Philip Aduda, PDP, FCT.

Leading the presentation, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central, urged the returning Senators to support the incoming leaders of the Senate to achieve good governance

When it was time for him to speak, Kalu, who is the Senate Whip, noted that his remarks would be a little bit emotional

Weeping while narrating how he has been treated politically, especially by those he helped build and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he spent his money to nurture, Kalu said, “Before I came into politics, I could buy anything money can buy. I’m not a thief. Those that put me in prison know the reason. They took over my businesses and wanted to kill me yet I survived it and I’m in the senate with you.

“I have never lacked, while I was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where I served for two terms as governor, I brought the money that they used in forming that party, every penny, in 1997 and 1998, and I later became a thief.

“People I gave transport money from my house in Victoria Island became agents. This is what Nigeria represents. Thank you for giving me these four years of uninterrupted support. This country is not fair.”

Watch video below: