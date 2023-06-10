‘You Can’t Even Look At Me If We Meet’, Kwankwaso Replies Ganduje

The former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said his successor, Abdullahi Ganduje, cannot even look at his face if they encountered each other at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Kwankwaso, who is the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was reacting to a statement by Ganduje that he would have slapped him if they met at the State House.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Saturday morning, Kwankwaso said Ganduje was confused to have said that because he is one of his political boys.

Speaking further, the NNPP chieftain said he met with President Bola Tinubu for about two hours over the land deals and other infractions of the Ganduje administration in the state.

He said: “I heard that he (Ganduje) said he would’ve slapped me, but I’m here. He was just confused. These are all my boys politically. They can’t even look at me straight in the face if we meet. He was in a confused state when he said that. These my political boys if they see me they lower their gaze.”

Kwankwaso added that President Tinubu was so “surprised with the revelations” when he briefed him on the true picture of what led to the present demolition.

He alleged that Ganduje had among others, allocated lands at the Kano Race Course to his friends and family members, a development that now made it hard for people who wanted to indulge in sporting activities and other exercises, to find a place.

Kwankwaso said even the Eid Prayer ground where Muslims converged to pray during Sallah, was not sparred by Ganduje who had allegedly allowed shops to be built around the place, thereby compromising the security of the Eid ground.