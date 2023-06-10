DSS Confirms Arrest Of Suspended CBN Gov, Emefiele

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of the embattled suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that his arrest is coming moments after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced his suspension.

The DSS had initially denied arresting the controversial apex bank boss.

But in a fresh statement by the secret police Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, the suspended CBN boss has been arrested.

The brief statement titled ‘Emefiele, now in DSS custody, read: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”