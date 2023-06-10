We Don’t Have Emefiele In Our Custody – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied media reports the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is in its custody.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu on Friday ordered the immediate suspension of Emefiele and directed him to hand over his responsibilities to the Deputy Governor in charge of the Operations Directorate, Folashodun Shonubi.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey announced the development in a statement made available to reporters.

However, following Emefiele’s suspension, several reports emerged that he was arrested by operatives of the secret police over allegations of terrorism financing, and money laundering.

But in a tweet via its Twitter handle on Saturday morning, the DSS said the suspended CBN governor is currently not in its detention.

The secret police, however failed to elaborate on whether he was previously apprehended.

The tweet reads: “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS.”