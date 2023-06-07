APC Lawmaker Defects To PDP In Adamawa

The member representing Ganye Constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Alhassan Hammanjoda, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain announced his defection to the umbrella camp in a letter he signed and presented on the floor of the house during Wednesday’s plenary.

Hammanjoda explained in the letter read by the speaker of the house, Aminu Iya Abbas, that his defection followed consultation, self-conviction and the backing of his supporters.

The lawmaker noted that the incumbent administration of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is providing exemplary leadership in Adamawa State, a development he supports.

Alhassan, who bid farewell to his former party, thanked them for their support and the opportunity given to him to serve the people of his constituency for eight years.

In his remark, while welcoming Hammanjoda to the ruling PDP in the state, Speaker Aminu Iya Abbas charged the politician to continue supporting the party.

Meanwhile, a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Ken Imansuangbon, popularly known as ‘Riceman’, has resigned from his party membership.

The popular Edo politician made this known on Wednesday in a resignation letter sent to the Esan South East Ward 2 party chairman, the Local Government chairman, and the State chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi.

Imansuangbon was, however, silent on his reasons for leaving the PDP but described his experience in the party as memorable.

The former aspirant also thanked the leadership of the PDP for the time he has been with the party and for the opportunity to make great friends.

The letter reads: “Since 2009, in what was tagged the ‘Ewohimi Declaration’ where I had joined the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has remained a memorable journey for me, and I want to thank God almighty for his benevolence.

“The course of my political journey in the PDP had afforded me the opportunity to make great and wonderful friends and shared great moments I will cherish for a lifetime.

“However, the reality of the moment has made it decisive that there comes a time in a man’s life when he has to move ahead.

“Consequently, therefore I at this moment tender my resignation of the membership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. Once again; I thank the entire leadership and body of the PDP”.