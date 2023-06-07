Popular Edo Politician Resigns From PDP

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Ken Imansuangbon, popularly known as ‘Riceman’, has resigned his membership of the party.

The popular Edo politician made this known on Wednesday in a resignation letter sent to Esan South East Ward 2 party chairman, the Local Government chairman, and State chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi.

Imansuangbon was, however, silent on his reasons for leaving the PDP, but described his experience in the party as memorable.

The former aspirant also thanked the leadership of the PDP for the time he has been with the party and for the opportunity to make great and wonderful friends.

The letter reads: “Since 2009 in what was tagged the ‘Ewohimi Declaration’ where I had joined the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has remained a memorable journey for me and I want to thank God almighty for his benevolence.

“The course of my political journey in the PDP had afforded me the opportunity to make great and wonderful friends and had shared great moments with which I will cherish for a lifetime.

“However, the reality of the moment has made it decisive that there comes a time in a man’s life where he has to move ahead.

“Consequently, therefore I hereby tender my resignation of the membership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. Once again, I thank the entire leadership and body of the PDP”