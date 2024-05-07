Those Trying To Silence The Voice Of Reasoning In Edo State Are Obaseki’s Praise Singers – APC Knocks Gov’s Aide

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo state chapter, has tackled the special adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on media projects, Crusoe Osagie, on pecuniary gains from Edo government.

Naija News understands that Osagie had alleged that some political actors in the state were trying to silence the voice of reason, truth and upend objectivity.

He said: “In Edo, a lot of effort has been made by a small segment of political actors to rewrite the history of the last seven and a half years, and their reason for doing this is simple: pecuniary.

“Unfortunately for this small segment of politicians in our society, who used to depend absolutely on state gratification for their opulent living, Governor Obaseki’s approach to governance occasioned the redistribution of resources from people with political access to the generality of Edo citizens.”

Reacting, through its assistant publicity secretary, Victor Osehobo, Edo APC insisted that Osagie was trying to squeeze water from a stone.

The party, speaking via a statement, argued that those who were trying to silence the voice of objectivity and reason were the governor’s praise singers and sycophants

Osehobo said, “Edo people know for a fact that the only people who fit into Osagie’s defined selfish political interests to silence the voice of reason, truth and upend objectivity can be found inside Osadebey Avenue (Government House), Benin City. They are the governor’s praise singers and sycophants, who get occasional crumbs from his table.

“They are the small segment of political actors, who chose to join Edo governor in his failed attempt to rewrite the history of Edo people in the last seven and a half years, for pecuniary gains.

“It was they who advised Obaseki to betray his predecessor in office, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and other benefactors. They praised him when he demolished private residences with official Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os).

“They clapped for him when he demolished legacy public institutions like the Central Hospital and the State Library in Benin City. They sang choruses for him when he wanted to misappropriate the Benin artefacts.”