APC Denies Post-primary Election Crisis In Edo State

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says there is no crisis rocking the party in Edo State as a result of the recently concluded governorship primary election.

The National Legal Adviser of the APC, Prof Abdulkareem Kana, stated this on Monday when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said speculations of a crisis are mere imaginations of those spreading the rumours as the APC has not received any legal document in that regard.

According to him, the Edo APC governorship primary, which produced Senator Monday Okpebholo, has come and gone, and the party is focused on preparations for the actual election.

He added that all the issues that might have risen from the primary election have been settled internally by the party through the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “The Edo primary has come and gone and we are preparing for the governorship election. The party in Edo State has elected a candidate who bears our flag at the moment. We almost had one or two persons who went to court. But they had pulled out and filed a notice to discontinue the cases.

“At the moment, we do not have any legal issue in court regarding the election. All the issues have been settled, particularly after the timely and robust intervention of Mr President who resolved all the different segments within the party in Edo.”