Ex-Abia Assembly Speaker, Chinedum Orji Joins APC

Former Abia State House of Assembly Speaker, Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, has officially switched his allegiance to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that Orji was immediately presented with a membership card upon a warm reception by the State Chairman of the Party in Abia, Kingsley Ononogbu, during a ceremony held on Tuesday.

Enyinnaya, the son of former Abia State governor, Theodore Orji, had previously resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday.

In a meeting with his loyal supporters on Monday night, the ex-speaker cited internal party conflicts as the primary reason for his decision to defect.

“After careful consultation and personal decision, I have decided to exit the PDP. It’s time to move on with our lives,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, the entire executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Item Ward C, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, withdrew their membership from the party.

Naija News reports that the mass resignation was announced through a letter addressed to the chairman of the PDP in Bende and copied to the state and acting national chairmen of the party.

The resignation letter by the ward chairman, Francis Eke Okoye, points to deep-seated issues within the party’s national leadership as the primary reason for their departure.

The executives expressed their dismay at what they described as “activities and disorderliness” at the PDP’s national level, which they felt compromised the party’s integrity and objectives.

Adding to the political drama is their declared support for Rt. Hon. Cosmos Ndukwe, a former presidential aspirant of the PDP, who recently resigned from the party.

The letter read, “The entire executive of Peoples Democratic Party, Item ward C, had in a meeting held today, 30th April, 2024 at the Party secretariat, and some stakeholders of PDP Item ward C resolved as follows.

“That we have observed with dismay the activities and disorderliness in the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“That we hereby declare our overt confidence and support for our leader, Rt Hon Cosmos Ndukwe, who just resigned his membership from the party.

“We therefore tender our resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party in support of our leader, Rt Hon Cosmos Ndukwe.

“We thank the local government leadership, State and National for the opportunity given to us.”