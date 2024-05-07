Edo 2024: Former Governorship Aspirant Resign From PDP

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dr. Felix Akhabue, has officially announced his resignation from the party.

Ahkabue confirmed his resignation in a letter addressed to the Ward 7 PDP Chairman in Esan West Local Government Area and copied to various party officials, including the Local Government Chairman, Senatorial Chairman, State Chairman, and the National Working Committee.

The politician cited the leadership’s biased actions as the reason for his departure.

He expressed his disappointment with the party’s prejudicial treatment, which hindered his ability to actively engage and contribute as a dedicated member.

He said: “My decision to resign is borne out of the glaring prejudicial activities of the party’s leadership against my fair, reasonable and continuous participation as a member of the party.

“I wish to use this opportunity to appreciate some genuine friends in the party we have worked together in past years.”

Earlier, it was Victoria Amu, another former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, who announced her resignation from the party.

Naija News reports that Amu announced her resignation in a letter addressed to the party’s chairman in Ward 4, Owan West local government area of Edo State.

The erstwhile governorship aspirant, who also contested the House of Assembly election in 2022, cited family and personal reasons for resigning from the APC.

Amu commended APC for finding her worthy of serving under the leadership of the former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole, and the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Amu, who has yet to disclose her next political move, urged her friends, supporters, and well-wishers to respect her decision to resign from the APC.

She said, “I am Worthy to have been given the opportunity to serve as SSA on Social Mobilization for 7 years under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and SSA to Governor Godwin Obaseki for one year.

“It is on record that I ran for the House of Assembly in 2022 and also in the just-concluded Governorship race in 2024, all under the APC.

“I crave the indulgence of all my friends, supporters and well-wishers to respect my decisions at this auspicious moment to redefine the destiny of our great state.”

Naija News reports that these political shake-ups are happening months ahead of the forthcoming November Governorship election in Edo State.