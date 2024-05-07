Top PDP Chieftain Dumps Party In Abia

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has just lost the membership of a former Deputy Chief of Staff (Office of the Deputy Governor), Chris Nwagboso.

Naija News reports that Nwagboso officially withdrew his membership from the party in a letter dated May 6, 2024, which was addressed to his ward chairman.

Nwagboso, who previously served as the Transitional Committee Chairman for Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the State, conveyed his decision to the PDP Ward Chairman of Ehi-Na-Uguru/Osokwa Ward 5, Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Abia State.

Expressing his gratitude, Nwagboso extended his appreciation to all party members for their unwavering support and solidarity over the past 25 years.

This development follows the resignation of the entire executive committee of PDP, Item Ward C, in Bende Local Government Area of the state.

Below is a copy of Nwagboso’s resignation letter obtained by newsmen.

Meanwhile, following the unfortunate demise of their party leader, Honourable Lawal Isiyaku Tumburkai, the members of the PDP in Dandume South of Dandume Local Government, Katsina State, have nominated Honourable Abdullahi Usman Tumburkai (Dillaliya) as the new party leader for the region.

Naija News reports that this was confirmed in a statement released by the media aide of the newly appointed party leader, Yusuf Aliyu Tumbarkai, and shared with journalists on Monday.

The statement emphasized that Tumburkai has consistently exhibited unwavering dedication and passion as a longstanding member of the party, consistently upholding the values and principles that define it.

Furthermore, the statement highlighted that the new party leader possesses exceptional leadership qualities and a deep understanding of our community’s challenges.

The statement reads: “A committed journalist with extensive experience in the media industry, Abdullahi has covered a diverse array of topics, ranging from politics and social issues to entertainment and sports.

“He garners respect from his peers for his professionalism and integrity, earning numerous accolades for his work. Abdullahi’s passion for journalism stems from his belief in its transformative potential to inform, educate, and inspire societal change.

“As we mourn the loss of Honourable Lawal, we entrust Abdullahi Tumburkai with the responsibility of continuing his legacy, steadfastly upholding the values and principles cherished by our party.

“With his vision, determination, and integrity, we believe he is well-equipped to lead us to success in the forthcoming elections and beyond.

“We also implore all members of our party in Dandume South to throw their full support behind Tumburkai in his new leadership role. Together, we can honour the memory of Lawal Isiyaku and forge a brighter future for our community.”