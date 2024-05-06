PDP Gets New Chairman In Dandume South In Katsina

Following the unfortunate demise of their party leader, Honourable Lawal Isiyaku Tumburkai, the members of the PDP in Dandume South of Dandume Local Government, Katsina State, have nominated Honourable Abdullahi Usman Tumburkai (Dillaliya) as the new party leader for the region.

Naija News reports that this was confirmed in a statement released by the media aide of the newly appointed party leader, Yusuf Aliyu Tumbarkai, and shared with journalists on Monday.

The statement emphasized that Tumburkai has consistently exhibited unwavering dedication and passion as a longstanding member of the party, consistently upholding the values and principles that define it.

Furthermore, the statement highlighted that the new party leader possesses exceptional leadership qualities and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by our community.

The statement reads: “A committed journalist with extensive experience in the media industry, Abdullahi has covered a diverse array of topics, ranging from politics and social issues to entertainment and sports.

“He garners respect from his peers for his professionalism and integrity, earning numerous accolades for his work. Abdullahi’s passion for journalism stems from his belief in its transformative potential to inform, educate, and inspire societal change.

“As we mourn the loss of Honourable Lawal, we entrust Abdullahi Tumburkai with the responsibility of continuing his legacy, steadfastly upholding the values and principles cherished by our party.

“With his vision, determination, and integrity, we believe he is well-equipped to lead us to success in the forthcoming elections and beyond.

“We also implore all members of our party in Dandume South to throw their full support behind Tumburkai in his new leadership role. Together, we can honour the memory of Lawal Isiyaku and forge a brighter future for our community.”