Cremonese Turn Down Rangers’ Offer For Cyriel Dessers

Scottish football giants, Glasgow Rangers reportedly made an offer for the services of Nigerian forward, Cyriel Dessers but his club, Cremonese turned it down.

Cremonese paid around £6 million for the services of Cyriel Dessers last summer. Since then, the Nigeria international has scored 10 goals in 26 games in all competitions.

Despite his efforts, the Italian side were not able to survive relegation as they dropped to the Italian Serie B.

Naija News gathered that Cremonese are ready to sell Dessers but any interested club must pay nothing less than the £6 million they paid for his services almost a year ago.

A first offer for Dessers, a “significant seven-figure”, was reportedly turned down, according to The Daily Record.

Rangers manager Michael Beale, who has reportedly been a fan of the Nigerian player for a long time, wants him to replace Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers are aware that they will have to pay more for a striker now that Morelos is gone. Kemar Roofe and Antonio Colak are their other options, though it’s uncertain what the future holds for both players. Roofe has had a challenging season due to injuries, but Colak may be placed up for sale.

The Daily Record report reads: “The Light Blues have tabled a significant seven-figure bid for the Nigerian international.

“Their opening bid was turned down but Rangers remain in talks to see if a deal can be struck.”

Rangers have already signed Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell this summer, and they are now in talks to sign Jack Butland and Jose Cifuentes as well.