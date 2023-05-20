Cyriel Dessers Reveals Why He Left Stable Feyenoord To Less Promising Cremonese

Nigerian international, Cyriel Dessers said a clause in his loan deal with Feyenoord prevented him from signing a permanent deal with the newly crowned Dutch Eredivisie winners.

Instead of staying at the Dutch club, Cyriel Dessers stunned his fans when he agrees to join a newly promoted Italian Serie A side Cremonese for a transfer fee worth €6.50 million in August 2022.

Recall that Dessers moved to Genk in 2020 but was compelled to leave the squad on a one-year loan to Feyenoord since he was Paul Onuachu’s backup striker then.

While at Feyenoord, the Nigerian forward had the best season of his career with 21 goals and six assists in 47 games across all competitions.

The 28-year-old striker was the top scorer in the Europa Conference League last season with 10 goals for Feyenoord.

But his spell at Italian Serie A side Cremonese has been terrible. Due to a lack of consistency, the 28-year-old forward has managed to score just six goals in 26 league games.

Based on stats, the former Gent forward is yet to match his previous season’s form at Cremonese given that the Italian side is now occupying the 19th spot in the Italian Seria A table.

The Serie A rankings for the 2022–23 season show that a miracle is required to avoid relegation with three games remaining.

On the other hand, his former club, Feyenoord defeated Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 in the final two games to claim the 2022–23 Dutch Eredivisie title.

After Feyenoord were confirmed winner of the Eredivisie while he is struggling in Italy, Cyriel Dessers revealed that it was a clause in his contract (related to transfer fee) that prevented him from staying at Feryernord.

Voetbalprimeur quoted Dessers as saying, “It has not all been that easy.

“There was a lump sum in my contract with Genk. It was never a question of just putting down that amount and I would have been owned by Feyenoord. It just wasn’t like that.

“That the club will probably have more budget later in the summer due to possible transfers. would have, that’s right.”