Flying Eagles Lose To South Korea, Crash Out Of FIFA U-20 World Cup

Nigerian Flying Eagles were eliminated from the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after a defeat to South Korea.

Naija News understands that the Flying Eagles dominated on the pitch yesterday, having a chunk of the possession but could not convert any of their chances into a goal.

The Nigerian team have all their labour barricaded by their opponents’ defence wall. The Flying Eagles eventfully won five corner kicks against South Korea’s only one but only managed to test Korea’s goalkeeper once.

Fans were disappointed with the Nigerian team who are assumed to have shown a high level of timidity unexpected of a team that defeated Italy and Argentina on their way to the last 16 of the competition.

The Flying Eagles failed to score in over 120 minutes of the match yesterday, but the Korean side took advantage of an opportunity and grabbed the winner in the 95th minute through C. Seok-Hyun after there were no goals in regulation time at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Argentina.

South Korea will now face Italy in the semi-finals of the competition.