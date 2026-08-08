Maikaba Targets Revenge As Flying Eagles Face Burkina Faso In WAFU B U-20 Final

Flying Eagles head, coach Abdu Maikaba, says Nigeria are determined to avenge their group-stage defeat to Burkina Faso when both sides meet in the final of the WAFU B U-20 Championship on Sunday, August 9.

The final of the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship will be played at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, with kick-off scheduled for 7 pm Nigerian time.

Burkina Faso defeated the Flying Eagles 2-0 in the group stage, handing Maikaba’s side a setback they will look to correct when the two teams meet again with the title at stake.

Victory will also secure qualification for the 2027 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. Ghana have already booked their place as the first WAFU B representative, leaving Nigeria and Burkina Faso to battle for the remaining ticket.

Maikaba believes the previous meeting will give his players useful insight into Burkina Faso’s approach ahead of the final.

“I think this is an opportunity for us to redeem ourselves having lost to Burkina Faso in the group stage. Having played them before, we now have an idea of their shape and structure and we are working on how to capitalize on their weaknesses, while also consolidating on our own strength,” Maikaba told thenff.com.