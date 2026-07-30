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Flying Eagles Reach WAFU B U-20 Semi-finals After Win Over Togo

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By Ernest Victor
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Flying Eagles of Nigeria players in WAFU B clash in Ghana.
Flying Eagles of Nigeria players in WAFU B clash in Ghana.

Key Takeaways

  • The Flying Eagles of Nigeria booked a WAFU B U-20 Championship semi-final spot after a three-0 win over Togo’s Sparrow Hawks in Yamoussoukro on Thursday.
  • Muiz Adeleke scored twice for Abdu Maikaba’s side, striking within a minute of the restart and again in the 57th minute, to seal control.
  • Nigeria now have six points from two Group B matches, ending Togo’s hopes, and will finish the group campaign against Burkina Faso on Sunday.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria secured a place in the semi-finals of the WAFU B U-20 Championship after beating Togo’s Sparrow Hawks 3-0 in Yamoussoukro on Thursday.

The defending champions have now won their opening two matches, following their 4-2 victory over Ghana, and are through to the last four with a game to spare. The result also ended Togo’s hopes of progressing after their earlier 3-1 defeat to Burkina Faso.

The first half produced few clear opportunities, with both teams unable to find a breakthrough before the interval. Nigeria, however, emerged from the dressing room with renewed urgency and took the lead within a minute of the restart.

Muiz Adeleke opened the scoring with a composed finish to give Abdu Maikaba’s side the advantage before striking again in the 57th minute to put the Flying Eagles firmly in control.

The in-form forward has now scored four goals in two matches, making him one of the competition’s leading performers. Abdullahi Agbeloye added a third goal five minutes from time to complete an impressive second-half display.

The victory lifts Nigeria to six points from two Group B matches and confirms their place in the semi-finals. The Flying Eagles will conclude their group campaign against Burkina Faso on Sunday.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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