Gbajabiamila Speaks On Appointment As Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff [Video]

The outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has denied media reports that he has been appointed as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that a report emerged on Thursday that President Tinubu named Gbajabiamila as the new CoS after several hours of meetings and consultations.

It was gathered that Tinubu’s decision to pick the Speaker was to get someone that could assist him persuade lawmakers in the National Assembly to accept his proposals and policies.

The report also claimed that Gbajabimaila was introduced as the COS at a meeting on Thursday between Tinubu and Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This report comes three months after Gbajabiamila had denied speculation that he was lobbying for the position after he won his re-election to the National Assembly.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Tinubu, the speaker said those speculating his appointment as the chief of staff should allow the “system to work”.

Gbajabiamila, who declined to confirm the claims, also advised Nigerians to be patient, stressing that the system works in its own way.

He said: “Let’s allow the system to work.”

“Be patient, be patient. The system works in its own way. Let’s allow the system to work. We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see. Thank you very much.”