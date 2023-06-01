Tinubu Appoints Femi Gbajabiamila As Chief Of Staff

Two days after his inauguration, President Bola Tinubu has reportedly appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff.

In a chat with PM News on Thursday, an aide to Gbajabiamila, Olanrenwaju Smart said his principal was appointed by the President after several hours of meetings and consultations.

Smart said Tinubu’s decision to pick the Speaker was to get someone that could assist him persuade lawmakers in the National Assembly to accept his proposals and policies.

He added that Gbajabiamila was picked by the President after a final meeting with stakeholders that ended on Thursday morning at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila who was yet to receive his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would have to forgo his election into the House of Representatives for the sixth term.

This development would also create another opportunity for other aspirants within the party that had shelved their ambition to represent Surulere Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives.

