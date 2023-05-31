BREAKING: Tinubu, EFCC Chairman In Closed-door Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Naija News learnt that Bawa arrived at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja at about 2 PM on Wednesday and headed to the president’s office for a crucial meeting.

The meeting is coming barely 24 hours after Tinubu ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to vacate the Ikoyi office of the anti-graft commission.

Although the purpose of today’s meeting at the Villa is not yet public, speculations are that it may be connected to the reported fracas between the EFCC and the DSS.

More details shortly…