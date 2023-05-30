Peter Obi, Datti Pay Condolence Visit To Raymond Dokpesi’s Family

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, alongside the vice presidential candidate, Ahmed Datti, on Tuesday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and founder of DAAR Communications plc, Raymond Dokpesi.

Naija News reported that the media mogul died at a hospital in Abuja at 71, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

In a statement via Twitter, the former governor of Anambra State said the death of Dokpesi was received with a profound shock.

He said the PDP chieftain left an indelible footprint in the business enterprise and media sector of Nigeria.

Peter Obi added that the death of the media mogul is a great loss to Nigeria and his immense contribution to job creation, business and overall development of the nation will always be remembered.

He said, “Today, Datti and I paid a condolence visit to the family of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, whose death we received with profound shock.

“Dokpesi was an accomplished businessman, a very savvy media guru, and a remarkable politician who left indelible footprints in the business enterprise and media sectors of the nation. His death is a great loss to Nigeria.

“His immense contributions to job creation, business enterprise and overall development of the nation will always be remembered.

“My sincere condolences to the Dokpesi family, the DAAR Communications Group, and the entire nation, over this irreplaceable loss. May God grant him eternal rest, and comfort all who are in mourning for him”.