Alex Iwobi Insists Everton Won’t Be Relegated Under His Watch

Nigerian and Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has reassured the Toffees’ fans that their squad won’t be relegated at the end of the current season.

On the final day of the regular season, Everton’s status in the Premier League is in doubt for the third time in the club’s history.

Southampton have already been relegated. Two teams out of Everton, Leeds United, and Leicester City must follow them to the Championship on Sunday evening.

Everton, who are currently in 17th place, must beat Bournemouth in their final league game on Sunday to stay in the top division, regardless of how the other two relegation-threatened teams – Leeds United and Leicester City perform in their respective home matches against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Alex Iwobi who has taken part in each of the Toffees’ EPL games so far this season, asserted that they would be concentrating on their task of defeating Bournemouth and not what happens in other games.

“I don’t think we’ll be distracted by focusing on any other game,” the Nigeria international said.

“Because on the day as long as we get the result and get the win, it doesn’t really matter about any of the other results. So that will be our focus.

“It just makes me feel like it is a privilege and an honour to represent such a big club.

“It shows me who I am doing this for. I am not just doing it for people here, I am actually talking to people and it affects them and if Everton go down they will be devastated.

“It shows how much Everton means to them. If I am not doing this for myself, then at least let me do it for them.”