Alex Iwobi Gifts Everton Important Point Against Leicester City

Everton earned an important point in their quest to survive relegation thanks to a volleyed strike from Nigerian international Alex Iwobi on Monday.

On the said day, Everton and fellow relegation-threatened side Leicester City battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Alex Iwobi got the equalizer after Jordan Pickford had saved a penalty kick from Leicester City’s James Maddison which could have forced the game to end 3-1 at King Power Stadium.

The equalizer was not just important for the struggling Merseyside but an uplifting goal for Alex Iwobi who couldn’t score for seven months before his beautiful strike on Monday.

The last time the 26-year-old Nigeria international scored was in October 2022 when Everton lost 2-1 to Manchester United on matchday 10.

Before Iwobi’s goal, Dominic Calvert-Lewin also scored his first goal since October from the penalty spot to open the scoring for the Toffees. But Caglar Soyuncu’s goal canceled out the lead in the 22nd minute.

While in the 33rd minute, Vardy gave Leicester City the lead for the first time in the game which lasted until the 54th minute before Iwobi’s strike canceled out the lead.

Unfortunately, Everton left the King Power Stadium with a point at the cost of losing their captain, Seamus Coleman to injury.

Even though they lost their captain after the 2-2 draw, the one point was not enough to lift the team out of the relegation zone. Everton are still occupying the 19th spot with 29 points in 34 games, a point away from safety. While Leicester City are occupying the 16th spot with 30 points in 34 games, a point away from the relegation zone.