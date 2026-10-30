Moyes Backs Everton Decision To Drop Jack Grealish

Everton manager David Moyes has backed the club’s decision to drop Jack Grealish from their squad for Thursday’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Newcastle United following a reported disciplinary breach.

The England international missed the encounter at Hill Dickinson Stadium after allegedly failing to attend training without permission on Monday. Although Everton have not officially disclosed details of the incident, Grealish is reportedly facing a fine for his unauthorised absence.

Speaking after the win, Moyes declined to discuss the matter but insisted that the decision was a club matter which he supported.

“You probably know I’m not going to give any details,” Moyes said. “It’s a club decision, it’s something I don’t want to speak too much about.”

Grealish joined Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City before the transfer window closed and has made five Premier League appearances this season. He also featured in their third-round Carabao Cup win over Wolves.

The 31-year-old had missed Everton’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal last Saturday through illness before the reported disciplinary incident.

Despite his absence, Everton secured their place in the quarter-finals, where they will face League Two side Fleetwood Town.

James Garner opened the scoring in the 34th minute before Hayden Hackney doubled the hosts’ advantage shortly before half-time with his first goal since completing a £16 million move from Middlesbrough.

Thierno Barry added a third in the 69th minute, converting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s cross, while Dan Burn scored a late consolation for Newcastle.

Moyes praised his players for maintaining their focus, stressing the importance of upholding the club’s standards both on and off the pitch.

“The one thing about Everton is that it has got good values behind it,” he added.

“All the players stand up to the values on pitch and off the pitch. The players did a brilliant job tonight.”

Grealish enjoyed an impressive start to his previous loan spell at Everton last season, winning the Premier League Player of the Month award for August before a foot injury ended his campaign in January.

The former Aston Villa midfielder has earned 39 England caps but has not represented his country since scoring against Finland in September 2024.

Everton travel to Newcastle for their Premier League meeting on Monday, but Moyes refused to confirm whether Grealish would return to the squad.

“I wouldn’t give any team news away,” he said.