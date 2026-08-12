Everton Forward Martin Sherif Charged Over 61 Alleged Betting Breaches

Everton forward Martin Sherif has been charged by the Football Association over alleged breaches of its betting rules.

Martin Sherif, 20, is accused of placing 61 bets on football matches between 20 November 2024 and 12 February 2026, covering a period of 15 months.

Sherif has until Monday, 17 August, to respond to the charges.

“Martin Sherif of Everton FC has been charged with breaching the FA’s betting rules,” read an FA statement.

“It’s alleged that the player breached FA Rule E1.2 in respect of 61 bets placed on football matches between 20 November 2024 and 12 February 2026. Martin Sherif has until Monday 17 August to respond.”

The Liberia-born forward joined Everton’s youth set-up in 2019 before beginning to train with the first team in early 2025.

Sherif spent the first half of last season on loan at League One club Rotherham United. He scored twice in 10 appearances before returning to Everton in December after a series of injuries.

He then joined Port Vale on loan in February for the rest of the campaign.

The forward scored twice in 17 League One appearances for Port Vale, but could not help the club avoid relegation.

The FA charge relates to alleged betting activity and does not represent a finding of guilt. Sherif will now have the opportunity to respond before any further action is taken.