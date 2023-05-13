Southampton Relegated As Awoniyi Scored Twice Against Chelsea

Southampton have become the first club to be relegated from the Premier League in the 2022-2023 season.

Southampton’s 11-year stay in the Premier League ended on Saturday, May 13 after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham in front of their home fans at the St. Mary’s Stadium.

After Carlos Vinicius scored the game’s opening goal, Aleksandar Mitrovic, put an end to Saints’ hopes with a diving header in the 7th minute.

The hosts knew they needed to win to have any chance of completing an unlikely survival mission, so they put in a cautious effort that yielded nothing after 90 minutes of football.

Before Vinicius scored, they did have a Carlos Alcaraz goal disallowed for a very slight offside, but the confident Cottagers were by far the better team.

Willian’s first-half attempt was cleanly cleared off the line by Lyanco, a fellow Brazilian who had earlier been fortunate to avoid a video assistance referee’s penalty review for handball.

The 2-0 defeat means Southampton will play Championship football in the upcoming season for the first time since 2012.

Taiwo Awoniyi Scored twice against Chelsea

Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi scored twice as Nottingham Forest overcame Chelsea to secure a key point in their fight against relegation.

Awoniyi, who scored twice in Monday’s 4-3 triumph over Southampton, headed in the first goal for Forest by heading the ball over Chelsea’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after receiving a cross from Renan Lodi.

Raheem Sterling scored the equalizer after the break by heading Trevoh Chalobah’s cross into the net. In the following seven minutes, the English winger dribbled around Felipe and sent the ball over Keylor Navas to give Chelsea the lead in the 58th minute.

But after just four minutes, Awoniyi’s clipped the ball home to secure a draw for the visitors as Nottingham Forest move to the 16th spot with 34 points in 36 games, three points away from the relegation zone. While Chelsea remains in the 11th spot with 43 points in 35 games.