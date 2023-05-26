Frank Lampard Insists He Will Return To Chelsea As He Sets For Last Game

As Frank Lampard gets ready for the final game of his second management stint at Chelsea, the former Blues midfielder believes he would have a reason to return to the West London-based club.

Before his interim managerial role at Stamford Bridge which started in April 2023, Lampard served as Chelsea’s permanent coach from July 2019 to January 2021 before he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel who went on to win the UEFA Champions League for the club that same year.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to take over when Lampard’s short-term contract expires at the end of the current season.

With only four points from his eight Premier League games since taking over from Graham Potter in April, Lampard’s team is currently in 12th place heading into their last home game against Newcastle United.

Lampard is still a fan favorite at Stamford Bridge despite the team’s recent poor performances because of his exceptional playing career, during which he won 13 titles in 13 years and still maintains the club record for most goals scored.

But the majority of the club’s fans won’t want to see him anywhere close to the club’s managerial position for a very long time unless he can prove himself as an elite club manager elsewhere.

“I will be back at Chelsea many times,” Frank Lampard said ahead of his last Premier League game in charge of the underperforming club.

“I’m quite calm about it and not too nostalgic.”

He added, “I will never feel like I am saying goodbye to the fans.

“It will be the end of the season and the end of my time back but normally when you leave a club you don’t have a hurrah as a manager. You are in one day, out the next and that’s fine.

“When you take on a managerial career it doesn’t mean you will be at a club you had 13 years at as a player forever.

“I certainly do appreciate the fans’ support on Sunday. More than anything I would love to give them a performance to take away for the summer and feel a bit more positive about.”