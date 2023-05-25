Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 25th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 25th May 2023

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday debunked news in certain quarters claiming the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has been dissolved.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed who made the clarification after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday said contrary to the rumours flying around, President Muhammadu Buhari has not dissolved the FEC.

Naija News understands reports in certain quarters, particularly on social media had claimed Buhari had dissolved the FEC during the valedictory meeting today, which is the last of such meetings for the administration.

However, Mohammed while addressing state house correspondents after the FEC meeting in Abuja stated that President Buhari directed all Ministers to return to their offices and continue with their duties.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday had an open clash with his Deputy, Idris Wase during the plenary of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

It is understood that Gbajabiamila had during plenary, told the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business to ensure that the order paper for Thursday was not clouded with the day’s business so the legislators can adjourn early and attend the official Commissioning of the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Naija News reports the commissioning of the NILDS edifice is scheduled to be done by President Muhammadu Buhari by 3 pm on Thursday.

However, after the directive by Gbajabiamila, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase countered his directive, arguing that the priority of the House was lawmaking and other official businesses, adding that the commissioning of NILDS headquarters was not enough to adjourn the House.

He added that the plenary of the House should not be disrupted while lawmakers interested in attending the commissioning can go ahead while sitting continues.

This resulted in a war of words between the two lawmakers.

The President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has reportedly started dumping those politicians who collected money before supporting him in the 2023 general elections.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organization, Daniel Bwala made the submission on Wednesday.

According to him, apart from those who collected money, Tinubu has also started dumping those who betrayed their parties to support his presidential ambition.

Bwala stated in a post via his Twitter account that Tinubu follows the Abraham Lincoln leadership model of “do whatever they demand from you, and when you win, dump them,” and has started implementing it already.

He wrote: “Those who betrayed their parties to support Tinubu or collected his money before supporting him, Tinubu model his leadership after Abraham Lincoln; “do whatever they demand from you, and when you win, dump them” it has started already. Pin this tweet and thank me later.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased its monetary policy interest rates to 18.5 per cent.

Naija News understands that the decision was taken following a meeting by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the apex bank on Wednesday, May 24.

The MPC voted to increase the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 18 per cent.

While reading the communique of the third MPC meeting of the year on Wednesday (today), CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the committee voted to keep the asymmetric corridor at +100 and -700 basis points around the MPR.

Justifying the rising inflation rate, the MPC blamed the high energy cost and challenges around the supply chain, among others, which are beyond the reach of the CBN.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to leave the country for Niger Republic after the end of his tenure.

The Nigerian leader has reiterated his resolve to retire to his hometown of Daura in Katsina State, far away from Abuja, after leaving office on May 29, 2023.

Speaking on Tuesday at the official commissioning of Nigeria Customs Service Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, Buhari vowed to leave his hometown for Niger Republic if he cannot rest peacefully.

He added that his close relationship with the people of Niger Republic will make them come to his defence if anyone from Nigeria tries to disturb him after he leaves office,

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, Ortom advised President Buhari to stay back in the country and help the incoming Bola Tinubu administration.

The governor stated that he has forgiven the President for blaming his administration for the killings in the North Central state.

Sixty-three incoming members of Nigeria’s 10th House of Representatives, all from opposition parties, have publicly endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) nominees, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, for the roles of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who is also a newly elected representative, relayed this endorsement during a press conference in Abuja.

He encouraged other speaker aspirants depending on opposition votes to withdraw from the contest, as their votes were now committed to Abbas and Kalu.

Speaking on behalf of the 63 members-elect, he further revealed their transformation into the TBK Group, with all 63 votes firmly committed to Abbas, “In the coming days, Nigerians will come to know the identity of the TBK Group and will also feel our impact.”

He vouched for Abbas’ aptitude for the Speaker position, praising his education, experience, resourcefulness, and integrity, and noted that Abbas had proposed 43 bills in the 8th Assembly and 74 in the 9th, making him the legislator with the highest number of bills.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that his political associates would not abandon him after he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

Speaking on Wednesday at the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), and when he met with staff of the State House, the President was quoted in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina to have voiced his hope that Daura will not become too distant “because I am no longer Mr President.”

While appreciating the cabinet members as well as other workers, Buhari appreciated them for working closely together with him, despite many odds and challenges, and sustaining the synergy that translated into many achievements.

The President voiced that he is looking forward to another phase of his life, taking care of his cattle and appreciated God for what has been achieved by his administration.

The outgoing Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday told President Muhammadu Buhari that it is an aberration to appoint a Minister of State.

The Minister stated this in his speech at the valedictory session presided over by President Buhari to mark the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) under his administration, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Keyamo, he was not trying to be disrespectful towards the president but wanted to contribute to the constitutional development of the country.

He noted that some Ministers of State have been grumbling behind the president’s back and are afraid to speak out because they do not want to sound ungrateful.

The Minister of State, who thanked President Buhari for enriching his Curriculum Vitae through the appointment, said it would be difficult to assess the individual performances of the Ministers of State since their discretion was shackled under the discretion of the Ministers as any original ideas developed by a Minister of State are subject to clearance by another colleague in Cabinet before they can sail through for consideration by the Council.

Legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the request to borrow a fresh $800 million loan from the World Bank to finance the National Social Safety Network Programme.

Naija News recalls that the President had written a letter to Senate seeking permission to borrow the fund to finance the programme which is intended to provide support for the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Afe Babalola 12th Annual Public Lecture organized by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ado Ekiti branch, Babalola expressed disbelief that President Buhari could be seeking a fresh loan in a country with undeclared bankruptcy.

The legal icon said he was not expecting the National Assembly to grant the request a few days before the end of the tenure of the Buhari administration.

The Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima has backed former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, for the position of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

The former Governor of Borno State also endorsed Kano Senator, Barau Jibrin for the position of Deputy Senate President in the incoming Senate.

He declared his support for Akpabio and Jibrin on Wednesday during a visit by the aspirants and over 70 Senators-Elect, who are members of the Stability Group, to his campaign office in Abuja.

Shettima described the choice of Akpabio as the next Senate President as the best decision made by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the interest of a stable polity based on competence.

