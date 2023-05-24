FEC Not Yet Dissolved As Buhari Orders Ministers To Continue Work

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday debunked news in certain quarters claiming the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has been dissolved.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed who made the clarification after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday said contrary to the rumours flying arond, President Muhammadu Buhari has not dissolved the FEC.

Naija News understands reports in certain quarters, particularly on social media had claimed Buhari had dissolved the FEC during the valedictory meeting today, which is the last of such meetings for the administration.

However, Mohammed while addressing state house correspondents after the FEC meeting in Abuja stated that President Buhari directed all Ministers to return to their offices and continue with their duties.

He said: “The news that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved is not correct. We’ve been directed by the President that we should all go back and return to our offices. So it is not true that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved, it is still very much alive”.

Buhari Swears In RMAFC’s Commissioners In Final FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday administered the oath of office to seven new federal commissioners of the Revenue, Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

This ceremony took place just before the commencement of the Valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The newly appointed federal commissioners are Senator Ayogu Eze (Enugu State), Peter Opara (Imo State), Hawa Aliyu (Jigawa State), Rekiya Haruna (Kebbi State), Ismaila Agaka (Kwara State), Kolawole Abimbola (Oyo State), and Ayuba Ngako (Federal Capital Territory).