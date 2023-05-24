Buhari Swears In RMAFC’s Commissioners In Final FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday administered the oath of office to seven new federal commissioners of the Revenue, Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

This ceremony took place just before the commencement of the Valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The newly appointed federal commissioners are Senator Ayogu Eze (Enugu State), Peter Opara (Imo State), Hawa Aliyu (Jigawa State), Rekiya Haruna (Kebbi State), Ismaila Agaka (Kwara State), Kolawole Abimbola (Oyo State), and Ayuba Ngako (Federal Capital Territory).

In the same meeting, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo delivered a report from the health reform committee.

The committee, led by Osinbajo, was established to devise a plan for achieving Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.

One key recommendation from the report is the increased funding for the health sector to over 10 per cent.

This meeting marks Buhari’s final Federal Executive Council gathering as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Buhari is expected to hand over to Bola Tinubu on the 29th of May, 2023, who will form his cabinet within sixty days of taking over from Buhari.