I Hope Daura Will Not Become Too Distant When I’m No Longer President – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that his political associates would not abandon him after he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

Speaking on Wednesday at the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), and when he met with staff of the State House, the President was quoted in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina to have voiced his hope that Daura will not become too distant “because I am no longer Mr President.”

While appreciating the cabinet members as well as other workers, Buhari appreciated them for working closely together with him, despite many odds and challenges, and sustaining the synergy that translated into many achievements.

“I am proud to say we gave our best,” he said.

“In the cause of our years together, ranging from our newest addition to the oldest members of the team for the past seven and half years, we have differed on many issues. I urge that we understand that those positions were for the collective good, and no one should keep grievances, or carry these differences forward.

“For those of us that will not directly be in government, I know that I am one of such, I ask that we continue to provide our support, in whatever way we can, if called upon by our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC) that gave us the platform to stand and we must continue to support it in every way we can,” he added.

The President voiced that he is looking forward to another phase of his life, taking care of his cattle and appreciated God for what has been achieved by his administration.

“I also thank God for the strength and for keeping us together.

“I look forward to a great many of you, disproving that Daura has not become too distant because I am no longer Mr President.

“I will also be happy to do the many things that I have not been able to since May 29th, 2015, one of such is my favorite pastime of taking care of my cattle.

“I wish all of us the best and hope to hear good news whenever any of our names are mentioned. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.