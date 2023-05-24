Tinubu Has Started Dumping Those Who Betrayed Their Parties, Collected Money To Support Him – Bwala

The President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has reportedly started dumping those politicians who collected money before supporting him in the 2023 general elections.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organization, Daniel Bwala made the submission on Wednesday.

According to him, apart from those who collected money, Tinubu has also started dumping those who betrayed their parties to support his presidential ambition.

Bwala stated in a post via his Twitter account that Tinubu follows the Abraham Lincoln leadership model of “do whatever they demand from you, and when you win, dump them,” and has started implementing it already.

He wrote: “Those who betrayed their parties to support Tinubu or collected his money before supporting him, Tinubu model his leadership after Abraham Lincoln; “do whatever they demand from you, and when you win, dump them” it has started already. Pin this tweet and thank me later.”

Former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair Meets Tinubu, Shettima, Others

Former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair on Tuesday visited the President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports Tinubu hosted Blair at the Defence House in Abuja.

The meeting between the two leaders was made known in a short statement by Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman who wrote on Twitter “President-elect Bola Tinubu and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair after a meeting this Tuesday afternoon at Defence House, Abuja” and shared a picture from the meeting.

Also present at the meeting was the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.