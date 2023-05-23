Davido Reveals Originator Of Afrobeat – Video

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that the late legendary musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, is the real originator of Afrobeat.

Davido, during a live interview with REAL 92.3 FM explained that the sound of Afrobeat originated from Africa and Fela Kuti was the maestro behind the music genre.

“Fela Kuti is the real originator of Afrobeat. Afrobeat is a kind of African music. It is a certain kind of sound which was mostly done by Fela Kuti, a legend. And one of the first countries to acknowledge new-generation African music was London.

“There was an article that was done in one of the big newspapers because I think there was like a wave of African music in London, so the caption said, ‘Afrobeat here to stay or just a wave’. After that, they just categorized everything under Afrobeat,” the 30-year-old award-winning artist said.

Earlier during the interview, Davido disclosed how he once ran away from his family’s 60-million-dollar house to sleep in a friend’s studio because of his passion to do music.

In the REAL 92.3 FM interview video now viral, Davido went on to say that people once attributed his successful music career to the wealth of his dad.

He said, “What was difficult for me was coming out from a wealthy background because people say his dad is in money, but they later agree that the boy is actually good after several records.

“People love the grass to grace and was down but now I’m up story, but I was never really been down bad.

“We had a $60 million house in Nigeria that I ran away from and was sleeping in my friend’s studio because I know they won’t let me out again once I get home.”