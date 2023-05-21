Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 21st May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 21st May 2023.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria after reportedly undergoing medical treatment in France.

Naija News reports that this comes ahead of the week-long activities planned for his inauguration on May 29.

The former governor of Lagos State who had spent about 10 days in France, was received at the Abuja airport by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, a former minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio, governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje among others.

According to Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, his principal upon his return would meet with investors and finetune transition plans.

The presidential election petition tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja has adjourned the suit filed by Peter Obi against the electoral victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu till Monday.

Naija News reports Obi who contested on the platform of the Labour Party is contesting the victory of Tinubu who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 election.

After listening to the lawyers on Saturday, the five-member tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned to Monday, 22nd May, 2023.

Before the case was adjourned, Peter Obi who is challenging the outcome of the presidential election that was held on February 25, requested seven weeks to call 50 witnesses to prove his case against the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A former placeholder vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Masari has lamented on how the president-elect, Bola Tinubu is handling his recent meeting with Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Masari wondered why Tinubu did not inform the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje about his meeting with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in France.

Naija News had earlier reported on how Tinubu and Kwankwaso met in France on Monday.

Masari in an alleged leaked audio was heard advising Ganduje to have a one-on-one meeting with the president-elect.

Ganduje kept lamenting that Tinubu has abandoned him, following his meeting with Kwankwaso

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi who is challenging the outcome of the presidential election that was held on February 25, has requested seven weeks to call 50 witnesses to prove his case against the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The request was made on Saturday during the continuation of the pre-hearing case before the presidential election tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

Naija News understands Obi and the Labour Party intend to present 50 witnesses to court who will testify for 30 minutes in court, excluding the time for any electronic demonstration of evidence.

Their lawyer, Awa Kalu (SAN) announced this during the pre-hearing session in the petition on Saturday.

Explaining the reason behind the request, Kalu said his clients will require seven weeks to present their case because they still are still experiencing some hiccups in their dealings with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In Kano, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are voicing concerns over a private meeting between President-Elect Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Naija News had earlier reported that during their four-hour meeting in France, topics discussed included the potential of Kwankwaso joining the incoming cabinet.

This platform noted that Kano’s APC leader, Abdulmajid Kwamanda in a statement said that Kwankwaso should not receive any appointment in the incoming administration, not even as a messenger.

“Should Tinubu ignore our outcry and appoint Kwankwaso, we are going to disrupt the entire APC in the north and withdraw our support for him,” Kwamanda told reporters.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary and member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has stepped down from his position.

Ajaka’s resignation was formalized in a letter dated May 17, 2023, and directed to the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

He also made his decision known to the Chairman of the APC in his home area, Ajaka Ward in the Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

In part, Ajaka’s letter praises the party’s leadership for successfully consolidating the party’s position and achieving remarkable victories in the last general elections.

He expressed his confidence that the party would guide the incoming administration in improving governance for the greater good of Nigerians.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is planning to summon 100 witnesses in support of his petition before the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

This strategy contrasts with the approaches of other involved parties, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plans to call 22 witnesses, Bola Tinubu 39, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) 25.

The plans for the number of witnesses are part of the suggested modalities for the primary hearing of Abubakar’s petition concerning the outcome of the presidential election held on February 25.

The proposals also include granting more time—20 to 30 minutes—for the principal examination of key witnesses and expert witnesses, some of whom will be subpoenaed to testify under oath.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has arrived at the presidential election tribunal, as the pre-hearing of his case against President-elect Bola Tinubu resumes today, Saturday, May 20.

Naija News reports a video that emerged online, captured Peter Obi walking into the courtroom and exchanging pleasantries before assuming his seat.

However, a directive was issued that cell phones and other electronic gadgets will no longer be allowed in the courtroom from Monday, May 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, the presidential election tribunal has fixed a date to deliver its ruling on whether or not to grant the request by Peter Obi for the live broadcast of proceedings of the court.

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has blamed the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, for the Federal High Court, Kano judgment that sacked the Enugu State Governor-elect, Alex Otti and all the candidates of the party in Abia and Kano States.

In a statement to journalists, the factional National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, revealed that Abure did not submit the names of the party’s registered members in Kano and Abia States to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the appropriate time.

According to him, the party’s failure to submit its membership register to the INEC within 30 days before their primaries render the process invalid.

Former Military Governor of Ondo State and Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has dropped his differences with President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and promised to pray for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate should the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal affirm he won the February 25th presidential election.

George spoke extensively during an interview yesterday about his position on the May 29 swearing-in of Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president and other issues of great importance ahead of the new governance.

When asked to speak further on why he had refused to visit Tinubu, and if his decision was because his party, the PDP is in court to challenge the APC candidate’s victory, George said: “Well, what will my visit add or subtract from him? If my party is in court with him, contesting the result of the last presidential election, and I am a life member of the board of trustees of the party and one man representing the whole of the South-West in the national caucus of the party, what other level of respect and regard could they (the PDP) have given me? If the court decides that he (Tinubu) is the winner, we will still do a post-mortem analysis and at that time, we will pray for Nigeria that God will lead this country right. I remember when President Muhammadu Buhari was coming. There were certain definitive statements that he made, that he would fight corruption, among many other things and we were all praying for him.”

