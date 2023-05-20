Presidential Tribunal: Atiku To Call 100 Witnesses For His Petition

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is planning to summon 100 witnesses in support of his petition before the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

This strategy contrasts with the approaches of other involved parties, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plans to call 22 witnesses, Bola Tinubu 39, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) 25.

The plans for the number of witnesses are part of the suggested modalities for the primary hearing of Abubakar’s petition concerning the outcome of the presidential election held on February 25.

The proposals also include granting more time—20 to 30 minutes—for the principal examination of key witnesses and expert witnesses, some of whom will be subpoenaed to testify under oath.

According to Chris Uche (SAN), lead counsel to Abubakar, they will need only about three weeks to present their witnesses, despite the law allowing for a period of seven weeks.

“The issues are narrower and are mostly constitutional; so they won’t require much time to determine. For instance, the issue of FCT,” Uche explained.

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has adjourned until Monday, May 22, to report on the consolidation of modalities for the hearing of the petitions from the three remaining political parties.