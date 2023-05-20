Kogi: APC Deputy Publicity Secretary, Ajaka Dumps Party

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary and member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has stepped down from his position.

Ajaka’s resignation was formalized in a letter dated May 17, 2023, and directed to the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

He also made his decision known to the Chairman of the APC in his home area, Ajaka Ward in the Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

In part, Ajaka’s letter praises the party’s leadership for successfully consolidating the party’s position and achieving remarkable victories in the last general elections.

He expressed his confidence that the party would guide the incoming administration in improving governance for the greater good of Nigerians.

Ajaka in the letter wrote, “Kindly permit me to extol the exemplary brinkmanship, astuteness, sagacity and political dexterity with which Your Excellency, being supported by the current National Working Committee, have successfully bonded the hitherto fragile fabrics of the Party; firmly enough to record the most eminent victories in the last general elections.

“Having proudly won the presidential election therefore, I have the utmost faith that the Party, under your charge is able to help the incoming administration upgrade the standard of governance for the greater good of Nigerians.

“I also, by this medium wish to thank my fellow NWC members for their

extra-ordinary camaraderie while we worked together, it is my hope that we are parting ways on the basis of principle, only to meet again, in due course”.

Speculations suggest that Ajaka’s resignation may be setting the stage for his pursuit of the governorship ticket with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the upcoming November 11 Governorship election in Kogi State.