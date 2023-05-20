Presidential Tribunal Court Adjourns Peter Obi’s Case Against Tinubu

The presidential election petition tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja has adjourned the suit filed by Peter Obi against the electoral victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu till Monday.

Naija News reports Obi who contested on the platform of the Labour Party is contesting the victory of Tinubu who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 election.

After listening to the lawyers on Saturday, the five-member tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned to Monday, 22nd May, 2023.

Before the case was adjourned, Peter Obi who is challenging the outcome of the presidential election that was held on February 25, requested seven weeks to call 50 witnesses to prove his case against the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The request was made on Saturday during the continuation of the pre-hearing case before the presidential election tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

Naija News understands Obi and the Labour Party intend to present 50 witnesses to court who will testify for 30 minutes in court, excluding the time for any electronic demonstration of evidence.

Their lawyer, Awa Kalu (SAN) announced this during the pre-hearing session in the petition on Saturday.