Tinubu: Details Of ‘Leaked Audio’ Between Ganduje And Masari

A former placeholder vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Masari has lamented on how the president-elect, Bola Tinubu is handling his recent meeting with Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Masari wondered why Tinubu did not inform the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje about his meeting with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in France.

Naija News had earlier reported on how Tinubu and Kwankwaso met in France on Monday.

Masari in an alleged leaked audio was heard advising Ganduje to have a one-on-one meeting with the president-elect.

Ganduje kept lamenting that Tinubu has abandoned him, following his meeting with Kwankwaso

The former placeholder VP candidate said Tinubu was sending the wrong signal that would prevent people from trusting him.

“I spoke with Mr President earlier and I lamented to him about the issue. He (Tinubu) told me that it was SLS (Sanusi Lamido Sanusi) that arranged the meeting through one Chagoury. And I asked whether you were informed before the meeting, he (Tinubu) said no. I will adequately brief you when we meet, you know phone calls are not safe. Just keep exhibiting your maturity by keeping mum,” Masari said.

Ganduje however said he received a security report that the meeting was part of a plan to scuttle the Kano state APC governorship case at the election petition tribunal, which Masari concurred but quickly added that it was not within the powers of Tinubu to scuttle the election case.

“But your Excellency I’m pleading with you to be calm until you come around. Let’s not discuss this issue on the phone. You know how unsafe our conversation could be. Anytime you come around, we will have our usual meeting and present our resolutions to him, if need be,” Masari added.

Ganduje thereafter asked when Tinubu would return to the country to which Masari said he does not have clear details because when they earlier spoke, he expressed his anger and dissatisfaction to the president-elect.

The Kano-State Governor is expected to meet with Tinubu upon his return to the country.