Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 13th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 13th May 2023.

At the outset of their challenge of the February 25, 2023 election outcome at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its standard bearer in the highly disputed election, Atiku Abubakar has filed a motion on notice, requesting for a live broadcast of the tribunal proceedings. This request also got the support of the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who is also challenging INEC’s declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election. The presidential election stirred controversy over compliance with the Electoral Act and the electronic transmission of results, among other issues. There was a consensus among observers that the election was flawed.

In an application for a live telecast of tribunal proceedings filed by their team of lawyers led by Chris Uche, SAN, the PDP, and Atiku prayed to the court for an order directing the court’s registry and the parties on modalities for admission of media practitioners and their equipment into the courtroom, stressing that “Televising court proceedings is not alien to this court, and will enhance public confidence.” Dr. Levi Ozoukwu SAN, who is the lead counsel to Obi, stated that his client and the Labour Party would give their full support to Atiku and PDP at the hearing of the application.

The respondents, which included the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, and APC, acknowledged that they had been served the application, disclosing that they would respond accordingly and within the timeframe permitted by the law. As they weigh their responses, it may be in their interest to prefer a transparent trial, as that will go a long way to correct the notion that the people’s mandate was stolen. When the people are exposed to a first-hand account of how the election produced a winner, legitimacy will be largely conferred on the government.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has received a fresh application seeking for an order to stop the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25th presidential election on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

Despite his affirmation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which has scheduled May 29 for his swearing-in, candidates of other parties have maintained their ground in court that Tinubu did not win the presidential poll.

However, amid processings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and barely 17 days before the President-elect’s scheduled inauguration ceremony, five residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, have reportedly approached the Abuja chapter of the Federal High Court to halt the anticipated event.

The plaintiffs, in the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/578/2023, applied for an order restraining the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, any other judicial officer and/or any other authority or person from swearing in any candidate in the February 25 presidential election as President or Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, until it is judicially determined with finality or in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution that such candidate has fulfilled the requirement of Section 134(2) (b) of the Constitution, Naija News understands.

Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, declared on Friday (today) that he is not in a hurry to become Nigeria’s president.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State stated this during the launch of a book written in his honour: ‘Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective’, held in Awka, Anambra State capital today.

Recall that Obi and other presidential candidates are currently in court challenging the victory of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was declared winner of the February 25th poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obi, however, said on Friday that he was not in a hurry to become the next leader of the African Giant. Obi expressed confidence that he will become Nigeria’s president now or later.

The Director of the Legal Department, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mr Nelson Orji, has described the Court’s judgement on Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) as dead on arrival.

Naija News reported on Wednesday that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja stopped the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from imposing fines on broadcast stations in the country

In his ruling, Justice James Omotosho voided the N500,000 fines imposed by NBC on 45 broadcast stations on March 1, 2019.

According to Justice Omotosho, NBC, not being a court of law, lacked the power to impose sanctions as punishment on alleged erring broadcast stations.

He held that the NBC Code, on which the commission relies to impose sanctions, is in conflict with Section 6 of the Constitution which vested judicial power in the court of law.

The judge said the court would not sit idle and watch a body imposing fine arbitrarily without recourse to the law.

Fresh reports have emerged that President Muhammadu Buhari has allegedly granted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele a study.

Naija News reports that the development is coming barely 17 days before the inauguration of the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

It was gathered from SaharaReporters that the CBN governor allegedly used the said study leave as an opportunity to flee the country before May 29 when a new government would take over.

The report alleges that Emefiele’s bid to flee the country before May 29 is related to corruption and terrorism-financing allegations against him.

A spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) presidential campaign council, Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala has faulted the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s trip to Europe.

Bwala lamented that it was unacceptable that President Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, Tinubu were both absent from the country at the same time.

Naija News reports that Buhari extended his trip to the United Kingdom, UK, due to a dental procedure, while Tinubu travelled to Europe to engage with possible investors.

However, Bwala alleged that the President-elect travelled to Europe for medical purposes and not for business endeavours.

Bwala wondered the reason both leaders were seeking medical assistance outside the country when their needs could be met in Nigeria.

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said Nigerians will appreciate his principal more after he has retired to his native Daura, in Katsina State.

Adesina said after leaving office on May 29, 2023, Buhari would be remembered for many achievements by fair Nigerians, beyond those who seek to rewrite history and remember his administration for all the wrong reasons.

Adesina said the president worked assiduously for the betterment of Nigeria with his “care and kindness to Nigerians” because he had their interest at heart.

The presidential aide as gathered by Naija News in his weekly article titled ‘NG-CARES: HOW BUHARI QUIETLY ATTENDS TO NEEDS OF NIGERIANS’, noted that history will adequately record the many ways in which the president has quietly cared for Nigerians.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Friday alleged that Atiku Abubakar “murdered and buried” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated that Nigeria owes Abubakar a debt of gratitude for destroying the party.

Fani-Kayode shared his statement on Twitter, highlighting that Abubakar managed to do what no one else had since 1999.

The former minister believes that Abubakar ensured the PDP would never rise again.

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has stated that nothing can stop his victory in the upcoming November 11 governorship election in the state.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television on Thursday, Uzodimma said the result of the presidential election will not determine the outcome of the forthcoming governorship election.

The governor said the All Progressives Congress (APC) won majority seats in the National and State Assemblies elections and also welcomed some federal lawmakers into the party.

He said: “First of all, my party did not lose an election in Imo state. If I understand what the situation is — we had an election on February 25 in Imo state.

“We (APC) produced two senators out of three and four members of the House of Representatives out of seven concluded seats.

President Muhammadu Buhari has moved out of his official residence at the Presidential Villa and relocated to the Glass House.

Naija News reports that this was done ahead of the inauguration of the President-elect Bola Tinubu.

The Glass House has served as a transitional abode for the outgoing president and their spouse during the handover period.

The Glass House has also traditionally played a crucial role in the transition of power, providing a symbolic and practical space for the outgoing president and their spouse.

The relocation of the President was made known by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in a video on her Instagram page after showing the incoming First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu around the State House.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.